Foundation pays off mortgage for family of fallen Virginia State Police trooper

To honor the memory of the service members and civilians who were killed during the December 11, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgages on the homes of five fallen first responders who also served their country.

One of the first responders the foundation honored was Virginia State Police Trooper Chad Dermyer, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2016 while speaking to a suspicious person inside a Richmond Greyhound bus terminal.

Dermyer was also a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving his country for four years.

“It is hard to find the words to describe how blessed our family feels to have our mortgage paid off," said Michelle Dermyer, Chad's wife. "What an amazing way for the Siller family to honor Stephen and continue his legacy, by blessing so many first responders and Gold Star families. We will be forever grateful for this life-changing gift."

The other first responders honored were U.S. Department of Justice Marshals Service Senior Inspector Jared Keyworth, Vice Commander Montana Search and Rescue Tyler Weir, Police Corporal James Chapman and Sergeant Joseph Deccio.

The five mortgage pay-offs were part of the Tunnel to Towers' Season of Hope, which delivers mortgage-free homes or mortgage payments to families of fallen first responders, Gold Star families and catastrophically injured veterans during the holiday season.

“These selfless heroes answered the call to serve their country and their community. I call them superheroes, brave men and women who answered the call to keep us safe at home and abroad. I am honored to support the families who have sacrificed so much for the freedoms and safety we all enjoy,” said Frank Siller, the chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.