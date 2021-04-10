Four adults displaced after fire damages two-story apartment building in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Crews were alerted of a potential residential structure fire happening in the 1300 block of Great Bridge Blvd around 4:51 A.M.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames coming from the exterior, and quickly extinguished the fire. After searching the interior, they found a heavy fire and hoarder conditions that made advancement challenging.

The fire was marked controlled at 5:20 A.M. One man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries and four adults were displaced by the fire.

Red Cross was notified to assist.

The investigation is ongoing and the cause is undetermined.

No other information is available at this time.

