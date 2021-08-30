Four areas homeowners should focus on when selling a home

NORFOLK, Va. - The huge demand for homes this year is starting to slow down a bit.

While it's still a seller's market in many places, it's not quite as frenzied as it was earlier this year.

To stay competitive, REALTORS say there are four areas where sellers should focus their energy when getting a house ready to put on the market.

"It's pretty easy, this is spaces where you spend a lot of time, so kitchens and bathrooms are two spaces that make a lot of sense to invest in, but also thinking about surfaces, so walls, floors," said Harrison Beacher, President-Elect for the Greater Capital Area Association of REALTORS.

Beacher says areas of your home that can be refinished or painted help give a good first impression to buyers instead of seeing extra expenses they'll have to pay when they move in.

On the flip side, Beacher says there are a few things you shouldn't do.

"We don't want to distract them with something that's to gaudy, too personal, too much color, too much texture," said Beacher, "so neutral is often best as opposed to going for that really special thing that you saw on Pinterest."

For those looking to buy, Beacher says one mistake he sees people making is not listening to their REALTOR or real estate agent's advice and rushing the process more than in needs to be for fear of missing out on a house.

"It's more important to make sure the person that's helping you is letting you know the pace with which you need to move, how you need to make decisions, and what concessions, you might need to make," said Beacher.

You can get more tips on buying or selling a home here.