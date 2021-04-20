Watch
Four children, ages 2 to 12, killed in Chesterfield fire

Officials have identified five of the six victims from the deadly house fire in North Chesterfield last Friday.
Posted at 12:02 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 12:01:59-04

Six people, including four children, died as a result of the fire at the home along the 9900 block of Glass Road.

Fire officials have identified the following victims:

  • Corinne Wright, 30, female
  • Aubrey Wright, 12, female
  • Aniyah Seaborne, 8, female
  • Julian Seaborne, 5, male
  • Ariabella Seaborne, 2, female

The identity of one other woman killed in the fire has not yet been released, according to fire officials.

Three other people hospitalized as a result of the fire have been discharged from the hospital.

The home did have working smoke detectors at the time of the fire and officials add the investigation currently shows there is no evidence of foul play.

