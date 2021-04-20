Four children, ages 2 to 12, killed in Chesterfield fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va.-- Officials have identified five of the six victims from the deadly house fire in North Chesterfield last Friday.

Six people, including four children, died as a result of the fire at the home along the 9900 block of Glass Road.

Fire officials have identified the following victims:

Corinne Wright, 30, female

Aubrey Wright, 12, female

Aniyah Seaborne, 8, female

Julian Seaborne, 5, male

Ariabella Seaborne, 2, female

The identity of one other woman killed in the fire has not yet been released, according to fire officials.

Three other people hospitalized as a result of the fire have been discharged from the hospital.

The home did have working smoke detectors at the time of the fire and officials add the investigation currently shows there is no evidence of foul play.