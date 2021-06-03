Four Hampton Roads cities near bottom of list ranking best cities to bike

NORFOLK, Va. - The Hampton Roads area didn't score so well on a recent report ranking the best cities to bike.

LawnStarter put the list together for World Bicycle Day on June 3.

Out of 200 cities they looked at, four from Hampton Roads are near the bottom.

Virginia Beach - 168

Norfolk - 178

Chesapeake - 195

Newport News - 198

Analysts looked at things like the number of factors.

"We looked at the availability of bike trails, we looked at the bike shops and the number of bike fatalities, to try and make sure that not only can you bike in these cities but also is it safe where you bike," said LawnStarter Editor-in-Chief Jeff Herman, "As much as possible, we wanted to be able to paint a picture of what it's like to bike in that area if you're a bicyclist."

Some of the reasons Hampton Roads ranked low on the list include lack of access to bike shops, and bike sharing programs as well as high annual precipitation.

They also found Newport News had the highest number of fatalities.

San Francisco came in the top spot.

You can see the full list here.