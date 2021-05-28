Four people displaced after Norfolk house fire

NORFOLK, Va. - Four people have been forced out of their home after a fire in the 1800 block of Montclair Avenue Thursday night.
A spokesperson with Norfolk Fire-Rescue told News 3 the call came in at 8:47.m. Chesapeake E01 arrived first on an auto aid response and found heavy fire coming from the back of the home.
The fire was called under control at 9:45 p.m. Crews are still putting out hot spots at the home.
No one was injured.
The fire marshal has not yet begun their investigation into the cause of the fire.