Four people displaced after Norfolk house fire

NORFOLK, Va. - Four people have been forced out of their home after a fire in the 1800 block of Montclair Avenue Thursday night.

A spokesperson with Norfolk Fire-Rescue told News 3 the call came in at 8:47.m. Chesapeake E01 arrived first on an auto aid response and found heavy fire coming from the back of the home.

The fire was called under control at 9:45 p.m. Crews are still putting out hot spots at the home.

No one was injured.

The fire marshal has not yet begun their investigation into the cause of the fire.

