NORFOLK, Va. - Four residents and three cats have been displaced by a house fire Thursday evening.

Around 4 p.m., crews were called to the scene of the fire and found smoke and flames visible.

After an interior attack fire officials said they were able to call the fire under control just under 30 minutes into the incident.

The Red Cross is assisting the people who have been displaced. There were no injuries reported.

Officials said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.