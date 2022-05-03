Four residents displaced after electrical house fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Four residents are now displaced after a house fire occurred Monday evening.

Portsmouth Fire and Rescue Companies responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 2200 Rodman Ave at 8:20 p.m.

When crews arrived they found heavy fire coming from the rear of the building. Crews made an aggressive fire attack and were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

Neighbors notified the residents of the fire and were able to get everyone out before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported and four residents were displaced.

Red Cross is assisting the residents.

According to Fire Marshall 3, the cause of the fire was found to be electrical.

