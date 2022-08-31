Four residents displaced after Virginia Beach two-story house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Four people have been displaced after a fire damaged a two-story home Tuesday evening.

According to officials, crews responded to the 3900 block of Morning Light Lane at 5:54 p.m.

When crews arrived they found heavy damage to the interior of the first floor of the home.

Firefighters say the fire resulted in the displacement of four adults.

No injuries to residents, firefighters, or pets have been reported. The Red Cross is assisting the residents with relocation.

Crews are currently still on the scene, as of 8 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.