Four teens shot in Elizabeth City Wednesday night, police say

Posted at 11:19 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 23:23:28-05

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Four teens were hurt in a shooting Wednesday night in Elizabeth City, police said.

It happened in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, according to a press release.

Police said there are three juvenile victims aged 15, 16 and 17 years old. There was also a 19-year-old victim.

All of the victims were taken to Sentara Norfolk Medical Center.

There is no threat to the community, police said.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police at (252) 335-432 or the Crime Line (252) 335-5555.

