Fourth of July celebrations return to Norfolk; Fireworks shows planned at Town Point Park, Ocean View Beach Park

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Festevents and the City of Norfolk will hold a full weekend of Fourth of July waterfront celebrations, including fireworks shows at Ocean View Beach Park and Town Point Park over the Independence Day weekend.

The Fourth of July Great American Picnic and Fireworks will be held at Town Point Park Sunday, July 4, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., featuring live music by U.S. Fleet Forces bands and other musical guests as well as food, beer, wine and themed cocktails.

The picnic's fireworks show, planned for 9:30 p.m. over the Elizabeth River, is expected to be one of the largest fireworks shows in the region, Norfolk Festevents said.

Guests are allowed to bring their own lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the show.

Ocean View Beach Park's Shore Thing Concert & Independence Day Celebration will be held Friday, July 2, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. over the Chesapeake Bay.

Shore Thing will feature live music from local dance-pop party band Wonderland, as well as children's activities, food trucks, beer & wine and more.

Both events will be free and open to the public.

“We are excited to announce the return of these two spectacular events!” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander. “Let’s continue to be mindful of the health and safety of others as we enjoy July 4th weekend.”

To learn more about both events, visit Norfolk Festevents' website here.