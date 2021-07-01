Fox tests positive for rabies in York County

YORK Co., Va. - The Peninsula Health District said that a fox found in the area of Barlow Road in York County tested positive for the rabies virus.

Residents and businesses located in the area have been notified, and anyone with any information about exposure to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with its saliva) is asked to call the Health Department at (757) 603-4277.

Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

To prevent rabies, the Peninsula Health District reminds citizens to get their pets vaccinated, report all exposures to animals to your doctor and the local health department, avoid feeding wildlife and avoid feeding your pets outside.