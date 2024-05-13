Francis Scott Key bridge removal rescheduled for Monday evening

BALTIMORE — Due to lightning seen near the Key Bridge, the Unified Command says the Francis Scott Key Bridge removal has been rescheduled for Monday, May 13th, at 5 p.m., pending any inclement weather.

The Baltimore area has seen constant storms over the weekend, which have presented a big speed bump for the demolition. This is the second time it has been rescheduled, as the original date was penciled in for Friday, May 10.

The controlled explosives were set to detonate Sunday to remove the Key Bridge’s steel debris, which sits on top of the Dali. This would make moving and relocating the freighter possible.

The Unified Command says “the explosives will split a large section of truss at specific locations to allow salvors to use cranes and barges already on scene to remove these sections of the bridge and ultimately remove the MV Dali from the channel." The Dali, which is a mammoth of a ship, has been sitting in the spot since it ran into the

bridge on March 26.