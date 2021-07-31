Watch
Franklin Confederate monument located in Memorial Park removed for relocation

City of Franklin
Posted at 6:12 PM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 18:12:09-04

FRANKLIN, Va. - The Confederate monument located in Memorial Park has been removed.

Crews took down the monument earlier Saturday to re-erect it in Popular Springs cemetery.

The move was actually scheduled for several weeks ago, but it was delayed because of the weather.

City Council members approved the relocation several months ago after it sparked debate amid Black Lives Matter protests.

This is the latest of many Confederate monuments being recently taken down in Hampton Roads.

