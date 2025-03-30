Franklin police search for wanted man in connection to shooting

FRANKLIN, Va.—- Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Franklin Police Department.

Around 1:13 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the Main Street area. When officers arrived, they found Jerry Williams driving a vehicle matching the suspect's vehicle description, according to a press release.

While being questioned by police, Williams fled the scene in his vehicle, hitting another vehicle on Edwards Street. After the crash, Williams took off on foot, police said.

Williams is wanted on charges of attempted malicious bodily injury to a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony and eluding police. Williams is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Police describe Williams as a Black male resident of the City of Franklin. Williams is approximately five-feet-five-inches in height, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said Williams is considered armed and dangerous. If you see Williams, call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or the Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100.

