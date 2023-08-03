Franklin woman dies after car crash

FRANKLIN, Va. — A woman died on Thursday after her vehicle crashed into a traffic light pole in Franklin.

Around 1:40 a.m., the City of Franklin Police Department Emergency Communications Center received a call about the crash at the intersection of North College Drive and Stewart Drive, according to Franklin Police Department. Franklin Fire and Rescue and police found one person inside the vehicle and transported her to Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital. She died at the hospital due to her injuries.

The driver was Barbara Wade of Franklin, Virginia, according to the FPD.

The crash is still being investigates and anyone with information about the incident should contact the FPD at 757-562-8575. People can also report information to the Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100 or p3tips.com.