Fraternity president convicted in freshman's hazing death

RICHMOND, Va. -- The former president of the Delta Chi fraternity at VCU was convicted of hazing in the death of VCU freshman Adam Oakes.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch first reported the conviction.

Jason Mulgrew, 22, will not serve any jail time due to a plea agreement.

He was placed on 12-months probation and will attend anti-hazing seminars and restorative justice meetings with Oakes family

Oakes was a 19-year-old freshman at Virginia Commonwealth University and an underground pledge at the now-expelled Delta Chi fraternity.

Oakes family photo

He died of alcohol poisoning following a frat party where he was made to large amounts of alcohol. Eleven men were charged in relation to his death.

Earlier this year, 23-year-old Andrew White, 23, Oakes' "big brother," pled guilty to unlawful hazing and purchasing alcohol for a minor.

His plea deal also included no jail time and taking part in restorative justice meetings with the Oakes family.

"We just want some answers. We have so many questions and no answers on a lot of things. We felt that that would be a great way to get some of our questions answered," Adam's father Eric Oakes said.

Oakes family is hopeful that the restorative justice meetings will help bring some answers to the tragedy.

"It's a mediation between [them] and our family," Oakes' cousin Courtney White said earlier this year. "We'll get to hear the events of the night that occurred up to Adam's death. And they'll also be able to pose questions to better understand and to clarify exactly what happened."

The restorative justice program is a new option for Richmond's Commonwealth's Attorney's Office (RCAO) through a federal grant awarded through the Department of Criminal Justice Services. Prosecutors find cases that qualify, including needing identifiable victims and suspects and both parties agreeing to take part. Some crimes won't be considered, like with child victims, domestic violence or a deadly weapon.