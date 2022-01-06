Fredericksburg area prepares for more snow as winter storm expected to hit Virginia Thursday night

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Crews in the Fredericksburg area are working to treat roads on low-volume and subdivisions streets as the area prepares for a winter storm to bring additional snow tonight.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, I-95 is currently open and clear, while primary and higher-volume secondary roads are in clear to minor condition. Crews will pre-treat I-95 with salt brine starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, then will move to primary routes in the Fredericksburg area.

Crews are still removing downed trees and debris in order to reopen blocked secondary roads and help utility crews restore power.

VDOT crews are plowing snow and treating roads 24 hours a day, working in 12-hour shifts, as roads are made passable from the past winter storm. This work will continue through and beyond Thursday night's storm until all roads have been plowed, and are safe for travel.

With below-freezing temperatures expected overnight, be careful of ice, especially on lightly-trafficked routes, ramps, bridges and overpasses. Sand and salt are being applied along I-95 and other cleared routes to improve motorist traction and reduce icing, but motorists are encouraged to delay unnecessary travel.

If you must travel: