Watch
News

Actions

Free beer returns to Busch Gardens for members, pass holders

items.[0].image.alt
Elizabeth Ruiz
Beer
Posted at 12:38 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 12:38:12-04

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Summer is officially in full effect with the return of free beer at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

Now through July 29, members and annual pass holders can visit the Grogan’s Grill to receive one 10oz complimentary beer during their visit.

The free beer will be available at the park daily from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Also until July 29, guests can enjoy the 'Summer Nights' special at Busch Gardens that features live concerts from nationally touring artists every weekend, nightly fireworks, and more.

Guests can click here for more information and to purchase memberships, tickets, or fun cards.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections