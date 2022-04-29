Free clinic on the peninsula expands telehealth services to homeless population through partnership

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A free clinic in York County was recently awarded a $105,000 grant to expand their virtual health program.

The Lackey Clinic will now service the homeless population on the peninsula by offering telehealth services to those people who utilize the Four Oaks Day Service and Training Center in Newport News.

“Our population really hasn’t had access to healthcare services on a regular basis," said Four Oaks director Quincy White. "So being able to build that relationship with a primary care physician on a regular basis having access to healthcare services is going to be monumental.”

On the other end of the telehealth call will be a medical provider with the Lackey Clinic. The grant, given by Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health, provides funding to staff the program, as well as hire a part-time community health worker.

“It’s a really great way to increase health access across the state of Virginia, for those who can’t afford to go to the doctor or may have social determinants of health barriers, such as transportation, lack of childcare, having to take time off of work, it’s something they can do right on their lunch break,” said Lackey Clinic Director of Eligibility and Community Outreach Amber Martens.

The virtual health appointments are free, just like all of the services the clinic provides. They offer dental services, medical, vision, and even have a pharmacy to fill prescriptions. Martens said it's all in an effort to help those who may not be able to help themselves.

“A lot of people are working one or two jobs just to make ends meet," Martens said. "They have limited access to healthcare, so they tend to go without, they tend to utilize emergency rooms for non emergency needs, and they don’t do any preventative type of care.”

This partnership will connect the people who need help most, with those willing to help.

“It’s something that our folks haven’t had access to before and now that they do have access to it I think it’s going to make a world of difference,” White said.

To get connected with the Lackey Clinic, click here.