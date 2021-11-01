Free coffee returns for Wawa members every Tuesday until end of year

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Coffee lovers, your time is here.

Wawa has announced the return of its “Free Coffee Tuesdays,” campaign.

The campaign provides Wawa rewards members with one free, any size, self-serve hot or handcrafted iced coffee every Tuesday in November and December.

“Due to an overwhelmingly positive response from the previous Free Coffee Tuesday campaigns, Wawa is excited to bring it back every Tuesday for the remainder of the year starting November 2nd,” said Jim Morey, Chief Marketing Officer, Wawa. “Coffee is the most popular product among our loyalty members, so we are excited to bring a little joy to our members with this campaign during the holiday season.”

Anyone that is not already a member can sign up for the company's rewards on the app or online.