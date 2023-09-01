Free community garden plots combat food insecurity in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Did you know the City of Hampton has a program where you can have your own garden plot - for free?

Coordinator Wendy Iles said the program got started nine years ago after the city recognized the need for residents to have access to free, fresh food.

“People need to know where their food comes from, and they need to be able to provide to their families without it stretching their food budget,” said Iles.

Parts of Hampton are considered a food desert, which means 1/3 or more of the population doesn't live within a mile of a grocery store, which can lead to food insecurity.

“Being able to come here and pick a fresh tomato or a fresh zucchini for your dinner, or even lettuce, fresh herbs, then you don’t have to go to the store and potentially pay $3.99 for a tiny little bundle of basil,” said Iles.

There are three locations throughout Hampton. Each has a dozen or more 5x10 plots, which community members can sign up for - all at no cost.

Local gardener Larry Boone utilizes the program at the Phoebus location.

“It’s much cheaper than what you would spend at the grocery store. Of course, the time is probably your biggest cost, because it does take time,” said Boone.

He said his love of fresh vegetables, being able to save some money, and the satisfaction of growing his own produce is why he does it.

“Once you get the final product to start harvesting, it’s awesome,” said Boone.

To get more information on the community garden program, click here.