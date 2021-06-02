Free concert comes to Paradise Ocean Club in Hampton to educate on COVID-19 vaccine importance

HAMPTON, Va. - Looking for a fun and educational Wednesday night out at the beach?

The Peninsula Educate and Vaccinate Team present 'Wednesday Night Live' at Paradise Ocean Club.

The event will take place this Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. Organizers say the purpose of the event is to educate attendees on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Attendees can also schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at the event.

Izzy the DJ will host and Romonta and Friends band will perform.

Organizers say Wednesday's event is also free.