Free COVID tests to end on September 2

Yuki Iwamura/AP
At-home COVID-19 test kits is seen for sale at a Duane Reade Walgreens pharmacy store on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Posted at 8:05 AM, Sep 02, 2022
The federal government is ending its offer to ship free at-home COVID tests Friday, September 2, 2022.

The Biden Administration first launched the program that allowed Americas to order four free tests through the covid.gov website in January.

Each household could only receive four and could place a second order for more in March. A third round of orders began in May, making every household eligible for more than a dozen COVID tests.

The covid.gov website now shows a message that says ordering tests will soon be suspended.

The reason for its suspension is due to Congress not providing additional funding necessary for the program to continue.

