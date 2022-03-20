Free expungement clinic comes to Edenton community

EDENTON, N.C. - An expungement clinic is coming to the Edenton community.

NCWorks Career Center is hosting an expungement clinic on March 25 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., at the DF Walker Gym located at 824 North Oakum Street.

The career center says its goal is to give customers the opportunity to learn about the expungement process and work with an attorney (at no cost) to have offenses expunged that qualify.

The clinic will also feature onsite resources available that provide assistance to justice-involved individuals.

Residents are not limited to Chowan County.

Registration is required by calling 252-621-6350. A copy of one's criminal record and ID is required at the clinic.