Watch
News

Actions

Free expungement clinic comes to Edenton community

College student Loan Debt
Jim Cole/AP
FILE - In this April 4, 2012, file photo, Scott Richards of Saint Anselm College looks over possible jobs during a career fair for college students in Manchester, N.H. With college enrollment growing, student debt has stretched to a record number of U.S. households ó nearly 1 in 5 ó with the biggest burdens falling on the young and poor, according to a study based on the Survey of Consumer Finances released Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2012. Because of the sluggish economy, fewer college students than before are able to settle into full-time careers immediately upon graduation, contributing to a jump in debt among lower-income households as the young adults take on part-time jobs or attend graduate school. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)
College student Loan Debt
Posted at 3:16 PM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 15:16:33-04

EDENTON, N.C. - An expungement clinic is coming to the Edenton community.

NCWorks Career Center is hosting an expungement clinic on March 25 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., at the DF Walker Gym located at 824 North Oakum Street.

The career center says its goal is to give customers the opportunity to learn about the expungement process and work with an attorney (at no cost) to have offenses expunged that qualify.

The clinic will also feature onsite resources available that provide assistance to justice-involved individuals.  

Residents are not limited to Chowan County. 

Registration is required by calling 252-621-6350. A copy of one's criminal record and ID is required at the clinic.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories