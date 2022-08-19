Watch Now
Free food, book bag for kids at Chick-Fil-A in Hampton

Posted at 9:30 PM, Aug 18, 2022
HAMPTON, Va. - Did someone mention free lunch for kids?

On Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m., kids ages one to 18 years old can enjoy a free meal at the Chick-Fil-A located at 110 Marketplace Drive.

JASH Initiative and Chick-Fil-A are presenting the third annual 'Lunch on Us,' which includes free food and a book bag.

Kids can enjoy a free kid nugget meal or an adult classic or spicy chicken sandwich or eight count nugget meal.

JASH Initiative says they've created this event during the pandemic to give local parents a break and provide lunch for the youth. They have also been privileged enough to provide the youth with book bags to use for school.

