Free holiday laser light shows come to Hampton Coliseum parking lot

HAMPTON, Va. - Holiday season is officially here and a new holiday event is coming to the Hampton Coliseum.

Coliseum Central is debuting its 'Holidays in the Sky' series. The series consists of free holiday-themed laser light shows in the Coliseum's parking lot.

The light shows will take place on November 19,20 and 21.

According to organizers, the 30-minute shows will feature lasers, projections and LED video walls that are synchronized to holiday favorites playing through car FM radios.

The laser shows are free, but space is limited and registration is required. Times available include 6,8 and 10 p.m.

To select your showtime and reserve your car, click here.