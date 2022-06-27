Watch Now
Free Lyft rides for drunk drivers in Hampton Roads this July 4th weekend

Posted at 11:00 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 11:00:05-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - To help combat drunk driving this Fourth of July holiday weekend, free or reduced Lyft rides are being offered locally.

The free or reduced fare rides are being offered to drunk drivers throughout Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and Williamsburg this holiday weekend.

Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR) and Lyft are sponsoring 757 Sober Ride from 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 until 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5.

Residents age 21 and older can download the Lyft app to their phones, then enter the 757 Sober Ride code in the app’s “Payment” tab (under the “Add Lyft Pass” option) to receive their no-cost (up to $15) safe transportation home.

DSHR’s 2022 Independence Day 757 Sober Ride promo code will be posted at 3 p.m. on Sunday online.

According to the National Safety Council (NSC), they estimate 462 people may die on U.S. roads this Independence Day holiday period.

