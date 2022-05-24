Free Lyft rides in Norfolk, Virginia Beach on Memorial Day to combat drunk driving

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Free and reduced-fare rides are being offered to combat drunk driving throughout Norfolk and Virginia Beach this Memorial Day.

Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR) and Lyft are sponsoring 757 Sober Ride from 4 p.m. on Monday, May 30, until 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31.

Residents 21 and older can download the Lyft app to their phones, then enter the 757 Sober Ride code in the app’s “Payment” tab (under the “Add Lyft Pass” option) to receive their no-cost (up to $15) safe transportation home.

The promo code will be posted at 3 p.m. on Monday, on their website.

Over 3700 people died on U.S. roads in May 2021, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The National Safety Council says during the 2020 Memorial Day period, 41% of fatalities involved an alcohol-impaired driver.

“Using Lyft as an alternative to impaired driving is a smart option for individuals and for reducing social harm in their communities,” said Kamillah Wood, Director of Public Policy for Community Safety at Lyft. “Roadway Safety Programs like in Hampton Roads and Lyft's public partnerships empower communities with safer options for themselves and those

757 Sober Ride also has plans to operate on the 4th of July holiday weekend and include the Williamsburg area. In 2023, the program will expand to all cities in the Southside and Peninsula and will add additional holidays.