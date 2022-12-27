Free Lyft rides to prevent drunk driving in Hampton Roads this New Year's Eve

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - On New Year’s Eve 2021, there were 43 crashes in Hampton Roads, with 6 of those involving alcohol, according to the DMV.

To avoid any tragic crashes or incidents, make sure you have a designated driver.

You can use Drive Safe HR’s 757 Sober Ride (free/reduced fare) powered by Lyft.

Free or reduced fare rides are being offered to would-be alcohol-impaired drivers throughout Hampton Roads this New Year’s Eve. Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR) is sponsoring 757 Sober Ride for New Year’s Eve from 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 31 until 4 a.m. on Sunday, January 1.

During the twelve-hour period, area residents age 21 and older celebrating with alcohol may download the Lyft app to their phones, then enter the 757 Sober Ride code in the app’s “Payment” tab (under the “Add Lyft Pass” option) to receive their no-cost (up to $15) safe transportation home.

DSHR’s 2022 New Year’s Eve 757 Sober Ride promo code will be posted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, on this website.

It can be used only during the above stated period. Subject to Lyft’s Terms of Service. Valid for new and existing Lyft users while supplies last.

Drunk-driving-related crashes spike during the holiday season.

According to NHTSA, during the month of December in 2016 to 2020, more than 4,400 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes.

In an effort to reduce injuries and fatalities in Hampton Roads, DSHR has partnered with Lyft to promote the 757 Sober Ride campaign for rides originating in Hampton Roads. Sponsors of DSHR’s 2022 757 Sober Ride campaign include the Christopher King Foundation and the Virginia DMV.

“Using Lyft as an alternative to impaired driving is a smart option for individuals and for reducing social harm in their communities,” said Kamillah Wood, Director of Public Policy for Community Safety at Lyft. “Roadway Safety Programs like in Hampton Roads and Lyft's public partnerships empower communities with safer options for themselves and those around them.” The program is patterned after the highly successful, award-winning SoberRide program conducted by the non-profit Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP).

Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR) is a non-profit regional coalition whose mission is to improve highway safety, and reduce injuries and deaths from vehicle crashes. For over 34 years, Drive Safe Hampton Roads has promoted citizen involvement and community awareness as we strive toward zero deaths on our region’s roadways.