CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Another free COVID-19 vaccination clinic is coming to the Chesapeake community.

On Tuesday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Moderna vaccines will be available to the community at the Chesapeake Community Health Center.

The Southeastern Virginia Health System is hosting the clinic for anyone ages 18 & up.

Organizers say those wanting to get vaccinated do not have to be a patient of the health center or be a resident of Chesapeake.

The health center is located at 490 Liberty St.