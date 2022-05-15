Free new supply chain certification program for qualifying students at Tidewater Community College

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Tidewater Community College recently developed a new Certified Logistics Program.

The Certified Logistics Associate course (CLA) and the Certified Logistics Technician (CLT) courses will provide students with the information needed to understand the world of the supply chain. Classes will take place at TCC Skilled Trades Academy located at 3303 Airline Boulevard.

CLA courses start June 11 and require 42 hours of instruction. This is a prerequisite for the CLT courses.

CLA courses will take place on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 23.

CLT courses begin on August 20 through October 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The course requires 67 hours of teaching and will include OSHA 10 and Forklift Operation Certifications.

Both courses are free to students who qualify and offer discounts on tuition to Virginia residents through the Fast Forward program.

For course registration information, click here or call 757-822-1234.

