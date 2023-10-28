Free or reduced Lyft rides in Hampton Roads available during Halloween weekend

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — A nonprofit is helping people in Hampton Roads get free or reduced Lyft rides over Halloween weekend.

The organization, Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR), is sponsoring the 757 Sober Ride effort that aims to combat drunk driving.

Lyft users, new and existing, must be at least 21 to redeem the offer. To get a free or reduced ride, users must enter the 757 Sober Ride code in the app’s “payment” tab under the “add Lyft pass” option. With the offer, riders can get up to $15 off their ride.

The code can be accessed here and can be redeemed while supplies last. The code can only be used on rides from Friday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. until Sunday, Oct. 29 at 4 a.m. Rides must originate from or end on the Southside or Peninsula. After claiming the code on Lyft, it will expire within 2 hours.