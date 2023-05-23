Free or reduced Lyft rides in Hampton Roads available over Memorial Day weekend

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — A nonprofit is helping people in Hampton Roads get free or reduced Lyft rides over the busy Memorial Day weekend.

The organization, Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR), is sponsoring the 757 Sober Ride effort that aims to combat drunk driving. The group said this is especially critical during the upcoming holiday: Historically, more fatal traffic incidents happen over Memorial Day weekend than usual, DSHR sid.

DSHR cited research that shows the average number of traffic deaths during Memorial Day over the last six years is 12.4% higher than the average number of traffic deaths.

757 Sober Ride chairperson Jonathan Turner emphasized the importance of practicing safe driving practices in order to prevent fatal incidents on the road.

“If you plan to drink, please don’t drive. Be smart, plan ahead, and use 757 Sober Ride to get home safely. The life you save may be your own, or someone you love,” said Turner.

Lyft users, new and existing, must be at least 21 to redeem the offer. To get a free or reduced ride, users must enter the 757 Sober Ride code in the app’s “payment” tab under the “add Lyft pass” option. With the offer, riders can get up to $15 off their ride.

The code will be posted here at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, and can be redeemed while supplies last. The code can only be used on rides from 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 28 until 4 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30. Rides must originate from or have a destination within Hampton Roads.