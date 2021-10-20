Free parking on Atlantic Ave. in Virginia Beach returns now through April 2022

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Free parking on Atlantic Ave. at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is back.

The City of Virginia Beach announced that now through April 2022, visitors can enjoy curbside parking where spaces are marked along Atlantic Ave. for up to two hours - free of charge.

Signs, hours and locations of the parking zones vary.

More details can be found below:

From 6th to 10th Streets and from 11th to 17th Streets (no parking zone between 10th & 11th)

Oct. 15, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jan. 3, 2022, to April 2022 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

From 22nd to 38th Streets (no parking zone between 17th & 22nd and 29th & 31st)

Oct. 15, 2021, to April 2022 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Free parking ends at 2 p.m. at the south end of the Resort Area until Jan. 3 due to queuing for the Holiday Lights at the Beach.