Free tickets to Langley's biggest race available to Hampton residents

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton residents have the chance to attend the region's biggest race of the summer.

The Hampton Convention and Visitors Bureau is giving away tickets to this weekend's 14th annual Hampton Heat at Langley Speedway. This race is considered the region's biggest race of the summer.

The free tickets are available while they last, with a maximum of two per household with proof of Hampton residence.

Tickets can be picked up at the Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau (CVB), 120 Old Hampton Lane.

The Hampton Heat is the second leg of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown, between events in South Boston and Martinsville.

Grandstand gates open at noon and racing begins at 6 p.m.

For more information, click here.

