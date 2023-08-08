Free tours of Chilean Navy tall ship available on Downtown Norfolk Waterfront

NORFOLK, Va. — Have you seen the tall ship docked in the harbor on the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront? That’s the Chilean Navy’s sail training vessel, Esmeralda!

WTKR

The Esmeralda was launched in 1953 and serves as the training ship for the Chilean Navy.

She is carrying a crew of nearly 300 midshipmen, enlisted sailors, and officers. The ship has visited more than 300 ports worldwide, acting as a floating embassy for Chile.

WTKR

Norfolk is the ship's only U.S. port stop during its 2023 sail training cruise, and you’re able to visit for free! Tours are available on Tuesday and Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. before Esmeralda sets sail on Thursday.

For more information, click here.