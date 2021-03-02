Free workshops will help veterans and others prepare for virtual job search process

NORFOLK, Va. - With the pandemic changing the way job seekers connect with potential employers, a nonprofit is hosting a series of workshops to help veterans and others prepare for the virtual elements common in today's job searches.

Hope For The Warriors is presenting free virtual employee readiness workshops in March, June, and October.

The first will be held March 10 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is open to active-duty service members, veterans, and military spouses.

The workshops are part of the Warrior Compass transition program offered by Hope For The Warriors. The session will focus on today's virtual climate when job seeking, including resume revision, virtual interview training, and online networking.

"That shift with everything being virtual, we're trying to let our service members and family members... see how virtual networking takes place, how to attend virtual interviews how to attend virtual job fairs," Brian Papakie, Hope For The Warriors Program Manager for Career Transition, told News 3 anchor Todd Corillo.

You can register for the workshop here.