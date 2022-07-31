Friends of Hope Charity Festival benefits nonprofit organization serving Hampton Roads' vulnerable populations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The House of Esther Organization will host its 19th annual Friends of Hope Charity Festival Sunday, July 31, raising money to help two initiatives that serve vulnerable populations in Hampton Roads.

Sunday's event, held at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach, will kick off at 8 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. It's being hosted in partnership with the Revive Community of Virginia and HOT91.

The festival will feature a 5K, Walk-A-Thon and kids' 100M dash, as well as entertainment from local artists, local vendors, food trucks and crafts for children.

Proceeds from the Friends of Hope Charity Festival will benefit the House of Esther Organization's work providing transitional housing for single mothers and their children, as well as creating educational opportunities for underserved young adults and individuals that are incarcerated.

“The House of Esther believes that there is a path of purpose, success and destiny for all women and their children who the world statistically deemed as a loss,” said Janeen McBath, House of Esther founder and president. “The voices of these women need to be known and heard in order to bring a positive impact to our communities.”

Tickets for Sunday's races are $35 for adults and $10 for children. All proceeds will go towards the House of Esther Organization's cause.

To register for the runs or learn more about the event, click here.