Friends of Navy Chief Petty officer raised more than $7k after dispute allegedly led to death

NORFOLK, Va. — Nearly a year after a local Navy Chief Petty officer died after a dispute with another man, his family and friends held a special event in Norfolk to remember him.

A cornhole tournament at Norfolk's Waterside District was just one way friends are honoring a life they say was taken too soon.

The game brought a community with a heavy heart together.

"This is honoring our dear friend Tyler Murphy. He was taken from us," said Gray Livingston.

A year ago, U.S. Navy Chief Petty officer Tyler Murphy died after a dispute with another man.

According to police, Murphy was fatally injured in what is believed to be an intentional crash.

"He's been a warrior for our country, and he lost his life quickly," said Mike Hopkins.

"We're still trying to seek justice for Murph. So, this is just a way to keep his name alive and to keep honoring him," said Livingston.

Some of Murphy's dearest friends surrounded the table, as they all played a hand in organizing the second annual cornhole tournament in memory of Murphy.

It's a hobby they say he loved.

"It's great to see a larger quantity of people here the second year versus the first year, so I think that's a testament to how much everybody enjoys this activity, but paying their respects to him," said another close friend of Murphy.

Nearly a year after his death, family and friends are overjoyed in the newest development of his case, bringing them a sense of closure they've long waited for.

"It's going in the right direction for the right reasons. It is worth fighting for, writing the letters and writing the emails," Murphy's friends added.

More than 100 players signed up for the tournament, and more than $7,000 was raised.

A portion of those funds will be donated to the Navy Seal Foundation which played a big role in helping Murphy's family at the time of his death.

Yet through it all, loved ones are making it their mission to make sure Muprhy's name and military achievements will always be remembered.

"This tournament was about not forgetting him, and not letting him be forgotten. No matter what," said Hopkins.