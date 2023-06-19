Watch Now
Frito-Lay recalls select Tostitos avocado salsa dips due to potential undeclared milk allergen

Posted at 8:32 AM, Jun 19, 2023
Frito-Lay is voluntarily recalling some of its Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dips that may have an undeclared milk allergen, according to the FDA.

The company says the avocado salsa hit grocery shelves with the correct label on the front, but the wrong label on the back. The label on the back, which shows nutrition information for a different product, does not declare the milk allergen.

The FDA says anyone with a milk allergy or sensitivity may have a severe reaction if they consume the product. Those with milk allergies and/or sensitivities who purchased the product are advised to throw it away.

The impacted salsa jar dips would have been purchased as early as April 5, Frito-Lay says.

For more information on the recall, click here.

