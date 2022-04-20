From seed to harvest: Virginia Beach’s Grow Maid educates people on growing their own weed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Diagnosed with scoliosis as a teen, Taylor Freeman said he turned to marijuana to help with the pain.

“I use marijuana for my scoliosis and back pain, and it just helps me sleep,” he said.

Doctors prescribe the drug to relieve symptoms of certain illnesses, including arthritis, anxiety and PTSD.

“ADHD; it can help you with epilepsy; it can help you with tons of diseases,” said Freeman. “There’s tons of studies that have been going on.”

Recreational marijuana is legal to possess, consume and grow in Virginia, but you still can’t buy it legally until 2024.

Grow Maid in Virginia Beach is helping people legally cultivate and grow their own weed while also spreading awareness.

Freeman co-owns Grow Maid. The business started in January.

“Grow Maid is all about safety, health and wellness,” Freeman said.

Master growers take you from seed to harvest. They come into your home, set up a space like in a closet or attic and help you grow the cannabis plant.

A person can have up to four plants in a home, and legally, they can’t be seen from a public street. You can’t sell or distribute the marijuana.

Many argue that growing your own pot is safer than what you could get in illegal underground pop-ups.

“Growing your own is always better because you know what’s in it,” said Freeman. “People don’t really know what they’re getting when they buy from the streets.”

As Grow Maid works to educate people on cannabis, they’re also trying to break down stigmas.

“People just look down upon people who smoke or people who grow… just like how prohibition used to be,” Freeman said.

Adults 21 years and older may possess up to one ounce of marijuana. Anything above that, but under a pound, will result in a $25 fine.

Having more than a pound of pot is a felony.

