FTC: North Carolina consumers lost $93M from scams in '21

WASHINGTON (AP) — A report from the Federal Trade Commission says consumers in North Carolina made more than 64,000 fraud reports that totaled slightly more than $93 million in losses in 2021.

The FTC says the top category of reports received from consumers in North Carolina was identity theft, followed by imposter scams and credit bureaus. Other reports involved online shopping, and banks and lenders, The median loss was $446.

Nationally, consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion to fraud in 2021, up from $3.4 billion in 2020.