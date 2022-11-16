FTC reports billions of dollars are defrauded annually. Here's how to protect yourself from scammers

The Federal Trade Commission reported that scammers defrauded consumers of more than $5.8 billion in 2021, which is a $3.3 billion increase from 2020. Imposter scams alone cost consumers more than $2.3 billion in 2021.

VNG said scammers will often employ similar tactics when trying to defraud consumers, including threatening to cut off services abruptly, giving short notice of a bill that’s due, offering refunds and more.

Here is VNG’s list of common scammer tactics:

• Threats to disconnect their natural gas service – usually within an hour - if payment is not made.

• Requests that payments be made from a single method, such as a debit card, prepaid card, checking account, cryptocurrency or to send funds via a mobile app to make a bill payment.

• Claims they have overpaid, and their banking account or credit card number is needed for a refund.

• Requests to vacate their home so that a meter or other natural gas equipment can be replaced.

• Suggestions through social media that their bill will be covered by a charity after they make a partial payment by way of a wire transfer.

• Virginia Natural Gas holds will never use aggressive or intimidating tactics to pressure customers into making a payment toward their natural gas bill.

Consumers who suspect that they’ve been scammed should immediately end communication with the scammer, call customer services and contact local authorities.

For more information on detecting fraud, click here.