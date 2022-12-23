Watch Now
Fuel spill at Newport News Sam's Club causes parking lot closure, traffic backups

Charles Krupa/AP
File-This Feb. 23, 2018, file photo shows the company logo of Sam's Club on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H.
Posted at 11:41 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 11:41:02-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Part of the Sam’s Club parking lot is currently closed due to a fuel spill, according to Newport News Police Department.

The department says the spill is also causing “traffic backups near the entrance to Walmart and Sam’s Club.” Police and fire personnel are alerting motorists to use caution when driving in the area.

The fire department’s hazardous materials team is present at the scene, and the spill could take “at least a couple of hours” to clean up, according to the department.

