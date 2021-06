HAMPTON, Va. - A fuel spill is causing traffic issues on I-664 N in Hampton Friday afternoon.

Virginia State Police say the incident happened around 3 p.m.

A disabled tractor-trailer had a punctured fuel tank, which caused the hazmat spill.

Please be advised one lane is open at this time to allow traffic to flow onto I64 WB. Cleanup is still in progress.

As of 5:30 p.m., one lane of the flyover from I-664 N to I-64 W is open to allow traffic to flow onto I-64. Cleanup is still in progress.

