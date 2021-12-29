Fugitive wanted on felony warrants chased down by Gloucester deputies

HAYES, Va. - Deputies chased down a wanted fugitive with five active felony warrants in Gloucester County Tuesday morning, according to a county law enforcement official.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 8200 block of Glass Rd. in the Hayes area of the county, according to Jamie Williams, an official handling records requests for the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.

Marc R. Griffin, 23, of Gloucester, was wanted on five outstanding warrants for felony probation violations and one misdemeanor probation violation. He was taken into custody after a foot pursuit, Williams added.

State judicial records show Griffin is a three-time convicted felon. His previous convictions date back to November 2017, when he pleaded guilty to felony possession of schedule I or II drugs.

In October 2018, he pleaded guilty to forgery of a public record, also a felony, and received a one-year active sentence. He was also ordered to receive mental health treatment as part of his probation.

In April 2020, Griffin pleaded guilty and was sentenced for several additional offenses including grand larceny of a vehicle, trespassing after being forbidden to do so, two counts of credit card theft, and two counts of credit card fraud. Upon his conviction, he was referred to the Community Corrections Alternative Program, "a sentencing option for those convicted of non-violent crimes that emphasizes re-entry and transitional services," according to the Va. Department of Corrections website.

Griffin is scheduled to appear in Gloucester Circuit Court on Jan. 3 for an advisement hearing. He remains in custody at Gloucester County Jail.

