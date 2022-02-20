Fugitive wanted out of Chesapeake arrested after multi-city police pursuit ends in James City Co.

YORK Co., Va. - A Chesapeake man was arrested after a multi-city police chase that ended in James City County early Sunday morning.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, at 8 a.m., deputies were called to the 7-Eleven in the 8000 block of Route 17 for reports of a suspicious red Ford SUV in the parking lot. When deputies arrived and made contact with the driver, he allegedly appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and attempted to drive away from the scene.

Due to the belief that the driver could be under the influence, police pursued the driver into Newport News on Ft. Eustis Boulevard, then onto I-64 West. During the pursuit, deputies said the driver rammed a state trooper's vehicle.

The pursuit went into James City County, and the SUV exited the interstate. The SUV eventually pulled into the commuter lot off of Rochambeau Drive, where the driver exited the vehicle and attempted to run away. He was apprehended after YPSO deputies and state troopers chased him into the woods.

The SUV's driver, 32-year-old Daniel Thomas Rudy, was discovered to be a fugitive wanted for weapons and drug charges out of Chesapeake, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for a minor injury following the pursuit, then was taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

In addition to the warrant out of Chesapeake, deputies are seeking the following charges on Rudy: obstruction of justice, reckless driving, driving under revocation, felony evade and elude, felony hit and run, felony assault on law enforcement, felony destruction of property, DUI, possession of illegal drugs and possession of ammo by a convicted felon.

No other vehicles were struck or damaged, and no one else was injured during this incident.