Fugitive with warrants out of Newport News leads police on chase into Hampton

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A fugitive with felony warrants out of Newport News led police on a chase into Hampton that ended in a crash Thursday night.

Around 7:38 p.m., Newport News Police were notified about a fugitive in the 3000 block of Oak Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they saw a vehicle leaving the area.

Police say at some point, the driver of the vehicle sped away from the officers.

The driver led them on a chase into Hampton and caused a crash at Armistead Avenue and LaSalle Avenue. No police units were involved in the crash.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle, a man, had felony warrants out of Newport News. He was taken into custody after the crash.

Police say the fugitive's name, charges and photo will be released once he is finished with the booking process.

The investigation remains ongoing.

