Full directional closures scheduled on I-64 near Great Bridge Boulevard overpass Dec. 2-3

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - As part of the Virginia Department of Transportation's I-64 Southside Widening and High Rise Bridge Project, parts of I-64 will be closed in all directions with overnight detours on December 2 and December 3 to allow crews to demolish and remove the old Great Bridge Boulevard overpass.

I-64 West towards Virginia Beach will be closed at Route 17/George Washington Highway Thursday, December 2, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 East towards Suffolk will be closed at I-464 (exit 291A) Friday, December 3, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

As part of the detour, the following ramps will be closed on the following dates, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On-ramp from northbound George Washington Highway to I-64 west, Dec. 2

On-ramp from southbound George Washington Highway to I-64 west, Dec. 2

On-ramp from I-464 north to I-64 east, Dec. 3

Off-ramp from I-464 south to I-64 east, Dec. 3

Traffic on Great Bridge Boulevard, which was shifted onto the new overpass on Thursday, November 18, will not be impacted by the detour.

Motorists should also be alert for the following lane closures within the project corridor:

Double-lane closure on I-64 east from Battlefield Boulevard (exit 290) to Great Bridge Boulevard (exit 291) on Nov. 30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Triple-lane closure on I-64 east from Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289) to I-464 on Dec. 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure on I-64 west from Shell Road (overpass) to the High Rise Bridge on Dec. 1 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between South Military Highway (exit 297) to Shell Road Nov. 29 to Dec. 6 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

For more information on the closures, click here.